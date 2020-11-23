Spurs release new Fiesta-inspired, retro throwback apparel collection

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans can now buy new gear inspired by the launch of the 2020-21 Fiesta-themed City Edition jerseys.

The team collaborated with Ebbets Field Flannels to create a limited-edition apparel collection featuring caps, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and flannel jerseys from the popular lifestyle brand.

The full collection is now available exclusively at the Spurs Fan Shop located at The Shops at La Cantera on the Northwest Side.

The eight-piece clothing collection pays homage to the Spurs history and was created in honor of this year’s Nike City Edition uniform.

According to the Spurs, each piece was made in the US and features hand-sewn embellishments and 100% authentic, historical fabrics.

Each piece features the Spurs Fiesta colors in small touches. The Spurs baseball flannel jersey is sewn with the number 73 in back in felt lettering, which is a nod to the team’s first season in San Antonio during the ABA years.

You can see images from the collection below.

(Photo provided by Spurs) (�2020 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

(Photo provided by Spurs) (�2020 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

(Photo provided by Spurs) (�2020 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

(Photo provided by Spurs) (�2020 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

(Photo provided by Spurs) (�2020 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

(Photo provided by Spurs) (�2020 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

(Photo provided by Spurs) (�2020 Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)