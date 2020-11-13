Spurs unveil new Fiesta-themed jersey, uniform

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs officially unveiled the team’s new City Edition Jersey on Friday and fans have finally gotten their wish: Fiesta-themed uniforms.

The uniform will be used for the upcoming 2020-21 season which tips off on Dec. 22.

This city edition jersey and uniform replaces the camouflage themed uniforms the Spurs have used as an alternate to the traditional black road and white home jerseys.

The jersey was leaked on social media two weeks ago, and the Spurs official Twitter account hinted to the official release of the jerseys throughout the day Thursday.

The jersey is black and features teal, pink and orange striping under the San Antonio name script. The shorts are black, with the teal, pink and orange stripes on the sides.

The jersey is similar to the warmup jacket and pants the team wore in the 1990s, and the colors used for the Alamodome court. The team’s primary logo also featured the same color scheme.

The Spurs went away from the Fiesta look when they opened the AT&T Center in 2002.

