64ºF

Local News

Spurs’ Becky Hammon honored with mural north of downtown

Hammon is NBA’s first full-time female assistant coach, played with San Antonio Stars

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Becky Hammon, Spurs, NBA, Basketball, Gregg Popovich
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: Assistant coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs talks to Derrick White #4 while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 01, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 132-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: Assistant coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs talks to Derrick White #4 while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 01, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 132-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Becky Hammon is a San Antonio icon and pioneer.

Her image, like many other Spurs icons of the present and past, is now on a mural in the city.

A massive mural featuring Hammon has popped up in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near Broadway Street.

A photo of the mural was posted on the Instagram account of sanostalgiaclothing.

The artwork is an image of Hammon overlooking the San Antonio city skyline.

There’s also an image of a girl wearing Hammon’s San Antonio Stars jersey.

Hammon played for the Stars in the WNBA from 2007-2014.

After she retired from playing, Hammon was hired by the Spurs as an assistant coach.

She is the second female assistant coach in NBA history and the first full-time female assistant in the league.

Hammon was also the first full-time female assistant coach in any of the four major professional sports in North America.

She has been on the Spurs bench since 2014 and coached San Antonio’s summer league team to a title in 2015.

From Tim Duncan to Gregg Popovich, there are several murals honoring Spurs icons across the city.

The artist who created Hammon’s mural has not publicly come forward.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: