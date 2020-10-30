Spurs’ Becky Hammon honored with mural north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Becky Hammon is a San Antonio icon and pioneer.

Her image, like many other Spurs icons of the present and past, is now on a mural in the city.

A massive mural featuring Hammon has popped up in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near Broadway Street.

A photo of the mural was posted on the Instagram account of sanostalgiaclothing.

The artwork is an image of Hammon overlooking the San Antonio city skyline.

There’s also an image of a girl wearing Hammon’s San Antonio Stars jersey.

Hammon played for the Stars in the WNBA from 2007-2014.

After she retired from playing, Hammon was hired by the Spurs as an assistant coach.

She is the second female assistant coach in NBA history and the first full-time female assistant in the league.

Hammon was also the first full-time female assistant coach in any of the four major professional sports in North America.

She has been on the Spurs bench since 2014 and coached San Antonio’s summer league team to a title in 2015.

From Tim Duncan to Gregg Popovich, there are several murals honoring Spurs icons across the city.

The artist who created Hammon’s mural has not publicly come forward.

