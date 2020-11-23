Walmart to host special holiday drone show in San Antonio. Here’s how to get your free tickets

SAN ANTONIO – Walmart is looking to shake things up and give the public a contactless-experience with a light show starring drones.

The company announced Monday that nearly 1,000 Intel drones will launch into the night sky to create three-dimensional shapes and characters, all choreographed to classic and modern holiday songs.

Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show Tune in Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 PM ET to see your favorite holiday songs come to life through the magic of drones! #WalmartDroneShow Posted by Walmart on Monday, November 23, 2020

The shown, entitled the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show,” is set to visit eight cities across the country starting on Dec. 4 including San Antonio on Dec. 9.

Free tickets will be made available at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 23. You can grab your tickets by clicking here. When confirmed, guests will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant their vehicle entry on the day of the event.

Can’t make the show? Don’t worry; the event will be live-streamed on Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels on Sat., Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

Image courtesy of Walmart. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

William White, Walmart’s chief marketing officer, said the event offers the public an opportunity to “look up” after an especially difficult year.

“From our summer movie drive-in to our Fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible,” White said in a statement.

From Dec. 4-20, the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” will visit the following communities:

Fri., Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway

Sat., Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl

Wed., Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Thurs., Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion

Sun., Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway

Wed., Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds

Fri., Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena

Sun., Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

