Travis County senior deputy killed in motorcycle crash while driving home from Louisiana, officials say

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after a senior deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash after driving home from Louisiana.

The crash happened in Milam County, Texas, which is about two and a half hours northeast of San Antonio.

Officials said Sr. Deputy Robert Small, 48, was off-duty and driving a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle. Details on the crash are limited; however, the Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating.

The deputy’s body will be escorted to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office by TCSO deputies.

Deputy Small joined TCSO in December of 1995, beginning his career in dispatch. He later served as a corrections officer for several years before ranking up to a deputy in 2006, according to officials.

He worked night shift patrol in western Travis County for over 10 years before moving to the Motors Unit in Dec. 2018.

