Disney Plus pays special tribute to Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther’ movie intro

Disney Plus has honored actor Chadwick Boseman in a special tribute on the day that would’ve been his 44th birthday.

Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, urging fans to watch the “Black Panther” film for the tribute.

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

If you watch the beginning of the “Black Panther” film, you’ll notice that Disney redesigned the Marvel logo intro, keeping the classic comic book page-turning format.

However, the company also incorporated clips of Boseman playing T’Challa/Black Panther throughout the video sequence.

You can watch the full video tribute below:

Disney has updated the Marvel Studios intro for 'Black Panther' on Disney Plus in remembrance of the late Chadwick Boseman. Happy birthday, King. pic.twitter.com/2A9sJXLONy — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) November 29, 2020

Disney officials have not yet said if the tribute will be a permanent addition to the film on Disney Plus or if it’s temporary.

Boseman died earlier this year, on Aug. 28, following a four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. The actor is also known for his roles of Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before his role in the Marvel cinematic universe.

His family said he was a true fighter, both on and off the screen.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family previously said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

