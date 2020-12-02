Land bridge at Hardberger Park set to open next week

SAN ANTONIO – The land bridge at Hardberger Park is nearing completion and is set to open to the public next week.

The Robert L. B. Tobin Land Bridge is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger spoke about the different aspects of the bridge in a video posted by San Antonio Public Works, which you can watch in the player above.

“The skywalk is totally unique from any other bridge in the country. The skywalk starts quite a ways down and ascends, so you’re walking in the trees themselves. You’re in the trees,” Hardberger said in the video.

While the bridge will help people move across the park, it is also designed to help animals cross safely.