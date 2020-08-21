$23 million land bridge in San Antonio nearing completion

SAN ANTONIO – It’s set to be a unique feature for the City of San Antonio, and it’s almost complete. The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge that will connect Phil Hardberger Park east and west is scheduled to be completed this fall, likely by the end of October.

Paul Berry, with the city’s Public Works Department, said it’s exciting to see the bridge begins to take its final shape.

“We’re in the final stages. There’s still a lot of work to do,” he said. “We’re getting really excited about it as we get closer to the end.”

Construction started in November of 2018. The $23 million project was paid with $13 million approved by San Antonio voters and another $10 million raised by the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy.

Denise Gross, executive director for the conservancy, said the bridge itself is a piece of artwork, including the skywalk that’s already starting to shine through.

“The skywalk is going to be this gentle, meandering, elevated walkway that starts at the Water Loop Trail and brings people up to the top of the bridge,” Gross said.

The details of the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge. (Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy)

At the top of the bridge, there will be some wildlife blinds with some artistic designs.

“One is inspired by the topography of the park, and we’ll have wildlife sort of hidden within that topography. And then the other one really speaks to the flora of the park,” Gross said.

Berry said the contractor SpawGlass has about 50 people working on the bridge daily to stay on track.

Once it’s complete, he said the bridge will be a landmark for San Antonio.

“I believe when this project is complete people are gonna look at this as a very iconic place, and something they will be proud to show visitors,” Berry said.

The conservancy has been documenting the construction. Click here to see it.

