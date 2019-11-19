Aerial images show progress of new land bridge at Hardberger Park

The City of San Antonio’s Transportation & Capital Improvements Department released drone video taken Sunday night as construction crews poured concrete for the Robert L. B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park.

The video and images were taken by TexasByAir.com and released on behalf of the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy.

Crews poured the concrete overnight Sunday into Monday to avoid traffic disruption as they move forward on the construction.

The land bridge will connect the east and west sides of the park over Wurzbach Parkway.

Park officials said the bridge will be 150 feet wide and was designed not only to be a unique and beautiful feature of the park but to help wildlife to traverse the park safely without having to cross a busy road.

The $23 million bridge is named after philanthropist Robert L.B. Tobin. It was paid for with $13 million allocated from a 2017 city bond and $10 million from fundraising dollars. The Tobin Endowment donated $1.5 million to the project.

The Tobin Land Bridge is expected to be completed next year.