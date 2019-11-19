75ºF

Local

Aerial images show progress of new land bridge at Hardberger Park

Bridge will allow safe travel across Wurzbach Parkway for people, wildlife

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: transportation, Hardberger Park, drone video, San Antonio

The City of San Antonio’s Transportation & Capital Improvements Department released drone video taken Sunday night as construction crews poured concrete for the Robert L. B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park.

The video and images were taken by TexasByAir.com and released on behalf of the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy.

Crews poured the concrete overnight Sunday into Monday to avoid traffic disruption as they move forward on the construction.

The land bridge will connect the east and west sides of the park over Wurzbach Parkway.

Park officials said the bridge will be 150 feet wide and was designed not only to be a unique and beautiful feature of the park but to help wildlife to traverse the park safely without having to cross a busy road.

The $23 million bridge is named after philanthropist Robert L.B. Tobin. It was paid for with $13 million allocated from a 2017 city bond and $10 million from fundraising dollars. The Tobin Endowment donated $1.5 million to the project.

The Tobin Land Bridge is expected to be completed next year.

Aerial view of Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park, Nov. 17, 2019. Courtesy TexasByAir.com

About the Author:

Julie Moreno

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide-variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s social media strategy.

