San Marcos park to be renamed after Kenneth Copeland, officer killed in the line of duty in 2017

SAN MARCOS – City officials in San Marcos announced they are renaming a park to honor a police officer killed in the line of duty.

El Camino Real Park, located at 401 Cottonwood Parkway, will be renamed Kenneth M. Copeland Memorial Park.

El Camino Real Park will be dedicated and renamed the Kenneth M. Copeland Memorial Park during a virtual ceremony on... Posted by San Marcos Police Department on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Copeland was killed while serving a warrant in a San Marcos subdivision on Dec. 4, 2017. The suspect opened fire on Copeland and other officers, hitting and killing Copeland.

Copeland was the first San Marcos police officer to be killed in the line of duty in the department’s history.

This spring, officer Justin Putnam was killed and two others were wounded in a similar incident.

The park will be dedicated in Copeland’s honor at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, however, the on-site ceremony will be limited to The City of San Marcos staff and Copeland family, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The public is invited to watch the ceremony live on The City of San Marcos TX - City Hall Facebook page where the event will be live-streamed.

