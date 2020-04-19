Report: 1 officer dead, 2 others injured after shooting in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – One officer is dead and two other officers are injured after an officer-involved shooting in San Marcos, according to media reports.

A law enforcement source told Austin TV station KTBC the suspect is also dead and an investigation is underway.

Limited information on the incident is currently available, but according to a Facebook post from San Marcos Police Department, Hunter Road from Reimer Avenue to McCarty Road was closed for the shooting investigation around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, as the scene was not safe, police said. The shelter in place order was lifted around 7:43 p.m.

UPDATE 7:43 p.m.: The area has been secured and there is no additional threat to the public. Please continue to avoid... Posted by San Marcos Police Department on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement after the shooting, saying he is grateful for the “swift action” of the police department to contain the threat. His full statement can be read below:

“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities," Abbott said.

We’re working to gather more information on the incident and will bring more updates as they become available.