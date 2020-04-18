SAPD: North Side shooting results in flooding, 2 arrests

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight shooting on the North Side ended in flooding and an unusual arrest, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive.

Police were called to the scene for gunfire and when officers arrived, they found a bullet had struck a water line and flooded two apartments.

A woman also complained of a gunshot wound but police say she was not shot. She did have an injury on her leg, but her and another man were believed to be under the influence of drugs and may have been hallucinating, officials say.

Both the woman and the man were detained. Police believe the man is a suspect in the shooting and he is now facing a charge of deadly conduct.