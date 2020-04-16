East Side shooting ends with man shot, bullet-riddled and wrecked SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital following a shooting on the city’s east side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. on Poinsettia Street near North Grimes Street and North Walters Street.

According to police, an officer was driving on North Walters Street when he heard roughly 20 to 30 gunshots and went to investigate. That’s when, police said, the officer found a wrecked sport utility vehicle with multiple bullet holes, but no victim.

Police said a few minutes later they found the victim hiding behind a house down the street from the crash.

The unidentified man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

So far no arrests have been made the case. A motive for the shooting is not known.