Woman, toddler awakened by crackling noises as house erupts in flames, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and a child who were asleep just before a home became fully engulfed in flames were able to escape unharmed.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1200 block of San Carlos Street on the West Side.

SAFD officials said the woman and the toddler were asleep while using a space heater when they heard crackling noises coming from a wall.

They were able to leave the home and did not suffer any injuries.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Officials said there were no issues when fighting the blaze, and no firefighters were injured.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Fire officials suspect an electrical issue to be the cause of the fire at this time.

San Antonio firefighters responded a blaze on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at a home in the 1200 block of San Carlos Street on the West Side. (KSAT)

