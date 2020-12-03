Neighbors living with fear after man found shot dead in middle of South Side street

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead in the middle of a South Side street in broad daylight, and no one seems to have seen or heard anything.

The discovery unfolded just before 3 p.m., Wednesday on Sims Avenue near Nogalitos, in what neighbors describe as a generally quiet neighborhood.

Jaine Torres, who just moved to the block a few months ago, said she is now living with fear.

“You know, could’ve hit the house. That really kind of got me scared,” Torres said “It makes you think, ‘what’s this world coming to?’”

“This has never happened here,” said Sara Garza, who has lived in the area for two years.

Going back at least six months, SAPD says there have been four reports of shots fired in surrounding blocks of Sims Avenue, and one report of a shooting on the block where the man’s body was found.

As far as suspects are concerned, it seems right now San Antonio police do not have much to go on, but there are witness reports of a red truck driving west from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call San Antonio Police Department’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

