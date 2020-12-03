Man killed in South Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man was killed in a shooting on the South Side on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:44 p.m. in the 900 block of Sims Avenue.
Police said they were first dispatched out to the area for a report of man lying in the street. When they approached the man, they found that he was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound to his left chest area.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
According to police, witnesses say they saw a red truck drive west from the area.
This is a developing story, and we’ll update this article with new information as details become available.
