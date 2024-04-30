Bexar County residents warned about jury duty scam

SAN ANTONIO – A scam about jury duty is making the rounds in Bexar County.

According to a news release, the Central Jury Services Department has received several reports from residents who received a phone call claiming they had missed jury duty and, therefore, had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

The callers intimidate the person by saying if they do not pay anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 in fines, law enforcement will arrest them.

Central Jury Services Department officials want to assure residents that they will not call them if they fail to appear for jury duty. If a resident does fail to show up for jury duty, a letter will be mailed to them. In addition, the office does not solicit money.

If you have been contacted by someone about missing jury duty or if you have any questions, call the Central Jury Department at 210-864-6677.