Man killed in West Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a 35-year-old man was killed in a West Side shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened in an apartment complex in the 1110 block of Callaghan Road near Culebra Road, police said.

Officers were at the complex for another call when they heard reports of gunfire in the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who is also in his 30s. They say the two men knew each other. Authorities say the shooter fled while victim remained at the scene suffering from his gunshot wounds.

Police said no one else was hurt or involved in the shooting.

KSAT will update this article as more details become available.

