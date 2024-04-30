Man arrested after being caught on security footage stabbing woman multiple times, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after being caught on camera stabbing a woman multiple times on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Julio Smith, 40, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. on March 3 in front of the Vive Apartments, police said.

Upon arrival, the victim was suffering from several stab wounds, according to police.

Several pieces of evidence found after the attack included a large knife and a black Spurs hat, the affidavit said.

The victim managed to record Smith on her cellphone moments before the attack, according to the affidavit.

The cellphone footage showed Smith exit his gold SUV and walk toward the victim to assault her, SAPD said.

The affidavit said the cellphone footage clearly showed Smith as the suspect.

SAPD contacted the apartment complex’s management and received security footage of the stabbing on multiple cameras, the affidavit said.

The security footage shows Smith walk toward the victim and stab her several times while she’s trying to get away, police said.

Smith then fled in his SUV as nearby witnesses attempted to confront him, the affidavit said.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers released images of Smith taken through the victim’s cellphone, which led to 14 tips providing Smith’s name, SAPD said.

On April 17, Smith’s father contacted the SAPD Homicide Unit and told them his son was the one who stabbed the woman, the affidavit said.

The victim survived her injuries and is now recovering, according to officials.