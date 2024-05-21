Mayor Nirenberg, COSA donate 800 backpacks filled with school supplies to Edgewood ISD students

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and his office donated hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to Edgewood Independent School District (EISD) students on Tuesday.

EISD Superintendent Eduardo Hernandez said the 800 backpacks donated represent Mayor Nirenberg and the City of San Antonio’s commitment to education and supporting students.

“These backpacks will not only help our students be successful, but they will also alleviate some of the financial strain our parents face when getting their students ready for a new school year,” said Hernandez.

Even though the current school year is winding down, Mayor Nirenberg and the city are preparing these young students for their future.

Edgewood ISD Backpack Giveaway. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“For us, this backpack giveaway is more than just distributing school supplies — it’s about empowering our community’s future leaders,” said Mayor Nirenberg.

The donation giveaway was held at Stafford Visual & Performing Arts Elementary School.