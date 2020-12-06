Family of San Antonio teen shot to death believes his life was taken far too soon

SAN ANTONIO – The family of 16-year-old Sabstien Diaz believes his life was just getting started before it was unexpectedly cut short.

“He was a loving kid... He had his whole life ahead of him,” Sabstien’s aunt said.

San Antonio police said Diaz was shot and killed at an apartment complex off of Henderson Pass on September 4.

The family went without answers for three months, but on Friday, SAPD was able to make two arrests in connection to the deadly shooting.

Mario Enrique Duarte, 17, and Julian Alex Vera, 20, were arrested and charged with Diaz’s murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, security camera footage showed Diaz drove into the front of the apartment complex. Several minutes later, Duarte and Vera approached the vehicle and began shooting.

The pair then ran from the scene.

The affidavit mentioned three other passengers ran from the vehicle after the shots were fired. Investigators said they searched the vehicle and found 30 THC vape cartridges in a white bag.

The affidavit said passengers later told investigators they drove to the apartment complex to sell them.

“Nobody deserves to have their life taken that way. It was taken over a senseless act,” Sabstien’s aunt said.

According to the affidavit, Diaz and Vera had been communicating through Snapchat. Investigators said Vera later admitted to being involved in the murder. They said he named Duarte as the second shooter.

“I don’t forgive you. I will never forgive you,” Diaz’s aunt said.

His family said although he was troubled, Sabstien valued family above everything. Going forward, Sabstien’s family said they will never feel complete.

Next week would have been Diaz’s 17th birthday. His grandmother believes he should be remembered as a young man who loved life.

“He was such a good, loving kid because that’s the Sabby they knew,” she said.

