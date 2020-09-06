San Antonio police searching for persons of interest after teen shot, killed at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding two persons of interest after a 16-year-old victim was shot and killed on the North Side.

The shooting happened Friday at an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Henderson Pass near Gold Canyon.

After officers were called to the scene for a report of a shooting in progress, they found the victim had been shot and killed.

Police say four individuals in a stolen SUV pulled up the complex, and two people walked up to the vehicle and engaged in a conversation with them.

The two individuals outside the vehicle began shooting inside the vehicle, according to police.

The driver was killed in the shooting, and the three others inside the vehicle got out and ran from the scene, police said.

The two suspects also fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

RELATED: Person killed in shooting at North Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say