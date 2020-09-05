Person killed in shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person is dead after a shooting on the Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Henderson Pass near Gold Canyon on Friday night.

Police say four individuals in a stolen SUV pulled up the complex, and two people walked up to the vehicle and engaged in a conversation with them.

Police say two individuals outside the vehicle, described as males in their late teens to early 20s, began shooting inside the vehicle.

The driver was killed in the shooting, and the three others inside the vehicle got out and ran from the scene, police said.

The two shooters also fled after the shooting.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured during the shooting.

