Multi-story apartment fire displaces residents on Northwest Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – Several residents are displaced after a fire broke out at a multi-story apartment building on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive at the Spice Creek Apartments.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing around the building’s chimney area. However, crews were still able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire officials said they are currently working with apartment management to relocate the residents affected by the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

