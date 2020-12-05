1 dead, 1 hospitalized after mobile home fire in Canyon Lake, firefighters say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a mobile home fire in Canyon Lake, according to Canyon Lake firefighters.

The fire happened around 4:07 a.m., Saturday, in the 600 block of W. Clark Street.

Firefighters said the single-wide mobile home was showing heavy fire when they arrived and they received reports of residents still inside.

Fire crews were able to gain entry to the home through a bedroom window as they searched for victims. Flames were intense as firefighters worked to extinguish them throughout the residence.

One person was found injured in the backyard, according to firefighters. They were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center’s burn unit in San Antonio for further treatment.

Firefighters also found a resident that was deceased inside of the home. Their identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Comal County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Two men safely escape house fire on Southwest Side, firefighters say