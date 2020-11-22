Two men safely escape house fire on Southwest Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men safely escaped a house fire on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire Saturday night at a residence in the 5800 block of Sandy Valley.

Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of the home upon arrival, and as of around 8:48 p.m., firefighters were still working to contain the fire.

The two men were inside of the house when it went up in flames. One of the men is 78-years-old and the other is 27-years-old. Both made it out of the home safely and uninjured, firefighters said.

The homeowner also has four dogs who may be missing, as firefighters said they were not inside of the home when the fire broke out.

Arson investigators are being called to the scene, but firefighters said they don’t believe the fire was suspicious.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

