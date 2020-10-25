SAFD: Northwest Side family without a home following early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side is now without a home after it went up in flames early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 6 a.m. in the 7100 block of Shady Elms.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival and it took several fire crews nearly 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Two residents of the home were able to safely escape the flames before the firefighters arrived, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

The fire started in the garage before spreading throughout the home, according to officials. Firefighters said their main focus was making sure the flames didn’t spread to any nearby residences.

The home was deemed a total loss due to the damages and the residents have another place to stay, according to SAFD.

As of around 9:30 a.m., firefighters were still on scene, attending to any remaining hotspots from the fire.

