WATCH: Family marks 10-year anniversary of disappearance of Pauline Diaz

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Pauline Diaz is remembering their beloved mother 10 years after her mysterious disappearance.

Pauline was last seen leaving her job at the H-E-B on Southeast Military and Goliad on December 7, 2010, and was in the process of a divorce when she disappeared.

Though her then-husband was named a person of interest in the case, both the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office have said they are unsure of what happened to Pauline.

Pauline’s daughter, Juanita Diaz, says she will continue to search for answers in her mother’s disappearance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Related: 9 years later and still no sign of Pauline Diaz

South Texas Crime Stories: Pauline Diaz

Unanswered questions remain 8 years later after Pauline Diaz’s disappearance

Officials digging for body of Pauline Diaz who disappeared in 2010