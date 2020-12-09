Man robs Northeast Side tobacco shop at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who robbed a Northeast Side tobacco shop late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the Tobacco House in the 1300 block of Austin Highway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Harry Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the man walked into the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money. The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot, police said.

A description of the suspect was not given. No one was hurt in the incident.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, police said.