San Antonio native creates first-ever South Side magazine to showcase ‘hidden gems’

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: “Unheard: Stories from the Alamo City” is a KSAT feature that gives our viewers the chance to tell their unique stories. The idea is to give a voice to the voiceless. Find more stories like this or share your powerful story on our Unheard page.

Born and raised on the South Side, April Monterrosa loves everything about her neighborhood.

“It’s home and it feels like family,” Monterrosa said.

Her passion for her community led to her starting a blog called “Live From the Southside” in 2019. She featured everything from businesses to the people who lived in the area.

“My whole goal was to promote positivity in my community,” Monterrosa said.

Since then her following has grown on her social media platforms and led to the development of the Live From the Southside Magazine. The first monthly print and online issue came out in August.

“It’s been a crazy journey to get here and the response is just something that I never thought would happen,” Monterrosa said.

The monthly magazine features contributing writers, is about 60 pages, and includes personal stories, South Side culture and food.

“I hope they (visitors) come and see all of our hidden gems here because we do have a lot of pretty spots on the South Side,” Monterrosa said.

To subscribe to the magazine you can visit, southsidesanantonio.com.

KSAT.com will be featuring stories from the magazine in a new partnership starting this month.

Related:

‘Spirits more normal than the regular world’: San Antonio psychic-medium talks about connecting with spirits

‘You have to find humor in dark situations’: San Antonio comedian discusses battle with cancer, Hispanic heritage

‘People want things that represent them’: San Antonio artist find success with Latinx merchandise