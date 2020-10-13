‘Spirits more normal than the regular world’: San Antonio psychic-medium talks about connecting with spirits

SAN ANTONIO – **Editor’s note - “Unheard: Stories from the Alamo City” is a KSAT feature that gives our viewers the chance to tell their unique stories. The idea is to give a voice to the voiceless. Find more stories like this or share your powerful story on our Unheard page.

For some seeing or hearing a ghost can be terrifying but for others it’s normal.

Fred Garza-Guzman is a psychic-medium and co-owner of Curious Twins Paranormal. His work includes giving ghosts tours of San Antonio as well as providing spiritual services to the public.

“We provide readings, teaching spirit communication, and helping people channel their loved ones who have departed,” Garza-Guzman said.

Since he was a child, Garza-Guzman has always had dreams, feelings and intuitions that others don’t have, but it was something that he learned to embrace.

“I think it’s just been a part of our lives, and so we try to understand it and make it approachable,” Garza-Guzman said.

One way he has made the spiritual world approachable is by showing others that it isn’t all that scary.

“There are things to me that are much scarier,” Garza-Guzman said. “Spirits are a lot more normal than sometimes even just the regular world. There’s a lot of abnormalities in today’s 2020.”

More than anything, Garza-Guzman just wants people to realize that the spiritual world is nothing to be afraid of and that he tries to make his services very comfortable for all.

“I really do try to make it very easy to connect and to understand and not so mysterious,” Garza-Guzman said.