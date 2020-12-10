San Antonio mayor, Bexar County judge urge Texas governor to add teachers to COVID-19 vaccine priority list

SAN ANTONIO – Teachers and educators in Texas should be added to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine priority list when the initial distribution of the drug is conducted, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Thursday.

In a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, Nirenberg and Wolff urged the governor to amend the state’s priority tiers and support widespread COVID-19 testing in schools.

“School nurses are rightfully considered a priority in the Texas vaccination process, but we believe that teachers and faculty should be included in the two frontline tiers,” the letter said. “While school nurses are more likely to interact with students who may be sick, studies have shown that children, teens and young adults are less likely to present with COVID-19 symptoms -- making teachers and faculty just as susceptible to the asymptomatic spread of this pandemic.”

Abbott and the state health department have announced a plan for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, which includes specific groups like healthcare workers, frontline workers and vulnerable populations.

The letter cites that there is a pilot program in Bexar County that offers regular testing of students, educators and faculty, but the campuses participating are very few.

The request comes as the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District issued a new directive this week against in-person education after the School Risk Level Indicator is now in the Red Zone, which means the risk is high for contracting the virus in school. Local leaders don’t have the power to enforce that recommendation, and San Antonio’s largest school districts have said they do not plan to go to 100% virtual again.

Nirenberg and Wolff also said in the letter that the San Antonio region continues to see high positivity rates, extensive community spread and a rise in hospitalizations.