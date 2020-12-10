San Antonio sweets shop once thriving during pandemic in danger of closing next year

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio sweets shop that was succeeding despite the series of closures and reopenings at the beginning of the pandemic is now finding itself in danger of closing next year.

KSAT spoke with Cereal Killer Sweets owner and chef Megan Morales in September when business from the summer was better. It was a time when many other establishments had already been hit hard by the early months of the pandemic.

“(September) was the beginning of where everything really slowed down a lot, which is typical, you know -- the end of summer, school starting, people getting back into their routines,” Morales said this week. “It’s not something that we used to worry about because the holidays would come, and then things would kind of pick up again. Well, they haven’t picked up the way that we usually anticipate them to, and so now we’re really falling behind.”

LGBTQ-owned bakery delivering sweetness to customers during times of hardship in San Antonio

Morales says her business has always been one that gives back to local and national charities. When schools started to shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, her business offered free lunches to students.

“That was really cool because a lot of our customers donated for that as well and helped volunteer. And that was a really neat thing,” she told KSAT in September.

Morales says what she misses most is her customers, who would sometimes spend hours at the bakery getting to know the members of her family-owned business. The business is currently only open for curbside or shipping.

“I miss everything about them, just getting to see them and talk to them,” she said. “I mean, we used to have customers that would just come in and sit on the couch all day. And it was like -- I feel like a hair salon. We would just talk all the time.”

Morales says running the business is a time when her family can be together.

“If we were to lose this space, it would really hurt us a lot. This is the time we really get to spend with each other. And even though we’re working, this is like our family time,” she said. “We go through all of our problems, and we bake all day, and we laugh, and we cry here.”

The owner and chef said she’s working hard to keep her family’s dream business alive.

“We’re trying to do everything. This is our dream. I don’t even know what I would do if I didn’t have the bakery,” Morales said.

Cereal Killer Sweets will be selling treats at The Good Kind’s Holiday Market from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.