TxDOT announces major closures at Loop 410 and Highway 151 intersection this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – There are some major road closures planned for this weekend, according to The Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT crews will be working on the flyover ramps at the SH 151 and I-410 interchange as part of scheduled work in phase one of the I-410 Southwest project. It means that there will be full closures on parts of both of those highways starting Friday at 8 p.m. until Saturday at 5 p.m.

Here’s what will be closed:

Full closure of SH 151 main lanes from W. Military Dr. to Ingram Rd.

Full closure of the SH 151 eastbound-to-westbound turnaround at Loop 410.

Full closure of Loop 410 from just south of SH 151 to just north of SH 151.

Here is the explanation of the detour from TxDOT:

SH 151 Eastbound. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at the Cable Ranch Road exit ramp, continue through the I-410 intersection and re-enter mainlanes at the entrance ramp before W. Military Dr.

SH 151 Westbound. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at the exit ramp just past Slick Ranch Creek, continue through the I-410 intersection and re-enter mainlanes at the entrance ramp before Ingram Rd.

SH151 Turnaround. Traffic will be detoured to the I-410 intersection and take two left turns.

I-410 Southbound. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at the exit ramp after W. Military Dr., continue through the SH 151 intersection and re-enter mainlanes at the entrance ramp before Marbach R

I-410 Northbound. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads at the exit ramp after Marbach Rd., continue through the SH 151 intersection and re-enter mainlanes at the entrance ramp before W. Military Dr.

Phase one of the I-410 Southwest project has a total estimated cost of $100 million. Construction began in 2019 and is scheduled to be completed by Summer 2022. Williams Brother’s Construction is the contractor on the project.