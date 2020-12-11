Software giant Oracle relocating its headquarters to Texas, governor says

AUSTIN, Texas – Tech company and software giant, Oracle, is relocating its headquarters from Silicon Valley, California to Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the company’s big move Friday afternoon. This is the second big move coming to the Lone Star State, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently announced his decision to move to Texas.

Oracle will join several other tech companies that have already made Austin their home, including Google, Facebook, Dell, IBM and others.

Oracle spokesperson Deborah Hellinger spoke to Business Insider on the company’s relocation, and said ultimately, it was a move that was in the best interests for the company and its employees.

“We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” Hellinger said in a statement. “Depending on their role, this means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part-time or all the time.”

This big move also comes after the company implemented a “more flexible policy for where employees could work,” Hellinger told Business Insider.

Oracle has been based in California since 1977, according to Business Insider.

Abbott issued a statement following Oracle’s announcement and said the relocation will be beneficial to the company and the state as a whole.

“Oracle is a global technology giant with an already strong presence here in Texas, and we are proud to welcome its headquarters to Austin. While some states are driving away businesses with high taxes and heavy-handed regulations, we continue to see a tidal wave of companies like Oracle moving to Texas thanks to our friendly business climate, low taxes, and the best workforce in the nation. Most important of all, these companies are looking for a home where they have the freedom to grow their business and better serve their employees and customers, and when it comes to economic prosperity, there is no place like the Lone Star State,” Abbott said.

No date for Oracle’s relocation to Texas has been announced as of yet, but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Tesla seeks to sell $5B in stock; CEO Elon Musk moves to Texas