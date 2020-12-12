Esports gamers are healthier than the general population, experts say

Maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly are important factors to staying healthy. However, a new study shows esports video gamers are healthier and more fit than the general public.

According to a new survey on studyfinds.org, esports gamers are nine to 21% more likely to have a healthy body weight than other people.

The study also showed gamers are much less likely to drink alcohol or smoke. Experts say they are almost 8% more likely to avoid drinking on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, only 3.7% of esports players smoke daily. That’s far less compared to the global smoking average of 18.7%.

The study revealed e-sports gamers are much more physically active on a regular basis as well. Experts say the best players exercise four days a week on average.

Researchers suggest physical fitness may influence video gaming abilities.

However, the study found just over 4% of video gamers are more likely to be morbidly obese than the rest of the population.

Regardless, researchers say they want to figure out a way to make sure high school and college esports players are getting enough physical activity.

