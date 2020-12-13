El Paso attorney, who died of Covid-19, wins runoff race for Municipal Court 4

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso attorney Lillian Blancas won the runoff race for the city’s Municipal Court 4, but not before she lost her battle against COVID-19 just days before the election.

Blancas, 47, received nearly 10,000 votes, or 60% of the vote on Saturday against Enrique Holguin, according to a report from the El Paso Times. However, due to her recent passing, the El Paso City Council will need to decide who can fill her seat.

She received the most votes on Nov. 3 in the race for Municipal Court 4. However, because she didn’t win the majority of the votes, the race then went to a runoff, the New York Times reports.

There’s no word as of yet on when the city council will need to make its decision.

Blancas died Monday after being hospitalized with the virus since Nov. 9, according to the El Paso Times.

She’s a graduate of Burgest High School and the University of Texas at El Paso.

