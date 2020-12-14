Now is opportune time to sell or trade in your car

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re considering buying a new car or your old car isn’t getting much use, now is a good time to sell or trade it in, according to Consumer Reports.

In recent months, as people were leery of public transportation, the used car market hit the fast lane.

“With the pandemic, dealers are having trouble getting enough used cars to sell,” said Consumer Reports auto editor Keith Barry. “Even the least desirable used cars are now selling quickly and for higher prices than they would have seven or eight months ago.”

For the quickest and easiest sale, your best bet is a dealership or large dealer chain like CarMax, Barry said.

But, you’ll need to do your homework. The first step is to find your car’s value.

“I would look at some services like Truecar and Kelley Blue Book and see how much cars like mine are selling for,” Barry said. “At least that gives you a starting point.”

Next, take your car to two or three places that buy used cars and get a written offer. Having that in hand will help you negotiate with other potential buyers.

You can also sell privately and list on sites such as Facebook Marketplace or Craig’s List. You may very well get more money for it, but social distancing can be a challenge.

Another option is to go digital. Online services like Carvana can offer to pick up your car and pay you on the spot right in front of your home. Some dealers are offering the same service.

Finally, don’t forget a thorough car cleaning, which often translates into a quicker sale and more dollars in your pocket.