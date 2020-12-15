Man arrested in fatal beating of 93-year-old outside San Antonio store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after a 93-year-old man who was beaten in his walker died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Bexar County Jail records show Damian Kay Kay Hernandez, 24, was charged with murder and booked on Monday, months after the incident that happened on Aug. 16.

An arrest affidavit states the victim, identified as Guadalupe Andrew Martinez, was sitting in his walker outside the front door of a convenience store on the East Side when he was attacked.

Martinez was punched and kicked in the head and face, police said. He was knocked unconscious and had a severe head laceration.

He later died on Sept. 20 while at a rehabilitation center, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Dec. 8 ruled his manner of death as a homicide. The office determined that his death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Details on the motive are unclear, but the store owner told police that Hernandez is a former employee, the affidavit states.

Police officers found Hernandez walking a few blocks away from his home, where he “spontaneously uttered several times” that he assaulted the man, the affidavit states.

He was initially charged with injury to the elderly and retaliation, booking records show.

His bond for the murder arrest was set at $500,000.

