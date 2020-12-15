40ºF

Woman stabbed outside home on South Side, police say

Officers called around 3:30 a.m. to 800 block of Crystal Street

Crystal Street stabbing image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during a dispute outside her home on the city’s South Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Crystal Street not far from Division Avenue after receiving word a person wounded.

According to police, two women met with the homeowner and during an argument the homeowner was stabbed.

Police said the suspect drove off to a home in Bexar County where both SAPD and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to go and get her.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her belly and arm and was taken by an ambulance to be checked out.

The suspect is being questioned and will most likely face charges, police said.

