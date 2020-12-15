San Antonio veterans hospital to begin vaccinating veterans, frontline workers this week

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio veterans hospital will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans and frontline workers this week.

According to a news release, Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital is among 37 VA sites across the country chosen to provide the vaccines due to its ability to inoculate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

The plan released Tuesday addresses vaccinations for veterans, staff, and other federal partners, and includes a risk stratification framework for identifying the population(s) at highest risk to receive the vaccine. The plan will be updated over the next two weeks to reflect final recommendations and specifications from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 vaccines authorized through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization process.

Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit their facility website.

The hospital is among 11 in Bexar County expected to receive the vaccine this week.

UT Health was the first to get the vaccine on Monday.