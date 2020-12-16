Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger recovering after heart attack

SAN ANTONIO – Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger is recovering after suffering a mild heart attack on Monday, a spokesperson said.

The 86-year-old received care at a local hospital but has since been released and is recovering at home.

“We appreciate the community’s thoughts and prayers as he recovers,” said a spokesperson for the Phil Hardberger Conservancy.

It’s not Hardberger’s first issue with his heart. The former mayor underwent a procedure in 2013 to correct a clogged artery.

Hardberger was mayor from 2005 to 2009. On Friday, city leaders celebrated the opening of a land bridge in the park bearing his name.

