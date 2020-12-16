La Vernia High School campus goes to virtual-only learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

LA VERNIA, Texas – The La Vernia Independent School District has closed its high school campus for the rest of the week due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The students will utilize online-only learning through the end of the week. They will be off for winter break starting Monday and could potentially return to campus on Jan. 6.

“We only moved the High School to all virtual for the remainder of the week due to an increase in both COVID-19 positive cases and necessary quarantines. When we made the decision yesterday, our High School was experiencing substantially greater percentages than our other campuses,” said Superintendent Dr. Henley Cole.

According to The Wilson County News, more than 15% of the school’s population had been required to quarantine due to COVID cases and exposures, including the school’s entire varsity and junior varsity boys basketball team and varsity cheerleaders.

In November, the district announced that remote learning would no longer be offered after the Thanksgiving break and that the 300 students who were utilizing that option would need to come back to campus.

There’s no indication whether remote learning will once again be offered when students return in January.

Earlier this week, Seguin ISD also announced that its high school would go to virtual-only learning this week.