Seguin ISD extends Winter Break extra week in January due to COVID-19

SEGUIN, Texas – Two days after announcing that its high school would go to remote-only learning this week ahead of the winter break, Seguin Independent School District officials have decided to extend the break an extra week in January for all its schools due to COVID-19.

Seguin ISD students will now return to school on Jan. 11 and staff will return Jan. 7-8 and everyone is asked to self-quarantine before returning to campus.

“In order to help slow the spread of COVID within our community, I am asking that our students and staff self-quarantine from Jan. 1-10 and closely monitor their health. We have seen an increase in cases and hospitalizations following Thanksgiving and my goal is to help reverse this trend as we begin the new year. The extended holiday break is designed to create a buffer between Christmas and the first day of school,” said Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez.

The district blamed the increase in confirmed COVID cases on “extended family gatherings and COVID fatigue.”

“I encourage our families to keep tabs on their health and get tested during the break if necessary. Anyone exhibiting COVID related symptoms should not return to school or work until cleared by a physician,” Gutierrez said.

District employees will return to work on Jan. 7-8 to prepare for students’ return on Jan. 11.

Seguin ISD posts COVID statistics online at https://www.seguin.k12.tx.us/page/covid19.stats.