Santa is coming to bring holiday cheer to shelter pets in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Santa is making a list and checking it twice, but he’ll only really have treats for pets in shelters in San Antonio.

According to the San Antonio Humane Society, the fifth annual “Holiday dinner by the Ranch,” is meant to spread holiday cheer to pets in the shelter.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the San Antonio Humane Society, 4804 Fredericksburg Road, and features pets ready to find their forever homes.

The organization said every dog and cat will get a holiday feast that would sure to make even the Grinch smile: roasted pork loin, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and fruitcake.

“Shelter puppies dress up and unwrap special gifts from Santa himself,” the organization said in a statement.

