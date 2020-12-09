Monolith helps dogs and cats find their forever homes, makes appearance at Animal Defense League

SAN ANTONIO – A monolith, like the one that appeared in Utah last month, has appeared at the Animal Defense League -- maybe to help dogs and cats find their forever homes.

The mysterious structure popped up on Wednesday.

A mysterious monolith had appeared at our Paul Jolly Center this morning. Even the extra-terrestrials are interested in... Posted by Animal Defense League of Texas on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

According to center officials, whoever placed the Monolith there must be interested in the “ADL’s Odyssey to find forever homes for our pet population.”

The Paul Jolly Center for Pet Adoptions, located at 210 Tuleta Drive, is a no-kill shelter for abandoned, abused, or neglected dogs and cats.

According to center officials, potential pet adopters can come to the center and take a photo with the monolith while visiting the center and hopefully taking home one of the animals sheltered there.

Officials are unaware of how long the monolith will be in place, so act fast!

Appointments are required, you can schedule yours by clicking here.

Read also: