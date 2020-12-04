Monolith rage comes to San Antonio with mysterious figure on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – First, a mysterious monolith figure was spotted in Utah, then Romania, then California, and now, San Antonio?

Social media images show the Alamo City’s version of the odd figure located on the North Side, tucked on a street in the back of the San Antonio International Airport.

It is situated outside Canopener Labs, a business located in the 1200 block of Safari.

The silver monolith first appeared on Thursday night, and by Friday morning, news crews had flocked to the site, according to employees with Canopener Labs.

It is made of wood but spraypainted silver to look similar to the metal objects seen elsewhere that have taken social media by storm.

A monolith appeared near the San Antonio International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. It is located in the 1200 block of Safari. (Courtesy)

Amid a chaotic and otherwise depressing year, the towering figures have offered a literal bright spot in a sea of gloomy headlines.

To get in on the rage, the San Antonio Spurs and the San Antonio Zoo also created their own (fake) sightings of the 3-sided, 10-foot-tall figures.

On Tuesday, the Silver and Black posted an image of the Spurs coyote and a Photoshopped figure on the court.

NEW: Mysterious monolith appears in San Antonio after Utah one vanishes pic.twitter.com/3r92gqKD54 — Coyote (@SpursCoyote) December 1, 2020

Animals at the zoo got in on the fun on Friday, when the zoo posted an image with hippos near the towering figure — Photoshopped, of course.

“It seems aliens are just as interested in hippos as we are,” zoo officials joked.

BREAKING: New monolith appears at San Antonio Zoo. It seems aliens are just as interested in hippos as we are. Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Friday, December 4, 2020

The first monolith appeared on Nov. 23 deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah’s red-rock desert. After it vanished, a similar structure was spotted days later in northern Romania, perched atop a hill.

Another towering structure popped up and then quickly vanished at the Pine Mountain trail in an Atascadero Park, halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

