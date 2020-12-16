WATCH: These shelter pets got a special holiday meal, visit from Santa

SAN ANTONIO – Santa helped pets in shelters in San Antonio celebrate the holidays for the fifth year in a row on Wednesday.

The San Antonio Humane Society provided a holiday meal to all the shelter dogs and cats.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 16 Santa visits pets at the San Antonio Humane Society, Dec. 16, 2020.

Alexis L. Castillo, a spokesperson for the humane society, said the shelter accepted numerous items donated by Pawderosa Ranch that will benefit the shelter pets such as paper towels, blankets, toys and food.

“The SAHS is beyond grateful to have Pawderosa Ranch come back again and continue this wonderful tradition,” Castillo said. “We couldn’t ask for a better way to treat our pets and make them feel special as they await their forever homes this holiday season.”

Watch a few of the pets enjoy their holiday email in the video players below:

