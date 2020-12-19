San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in 2016 stabbing death of woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects responsible for the 2016 stabbing death of a woman.

Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Jackson Keller Road at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2016.

When officers arrived, they found Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez, 31, had been stabbed and was non-responsive in an apartment, police said.

Authorities are asking for the identification and location of the person or people who may have been involved in the homicide.

Police said Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person or people involved.

Tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867).

