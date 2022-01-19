SAPD searching for person who fatally shot innocent bystander

Authorities are still searching for the person who shot and killed a woman on the South Side more than a decade ago.

Alma Saenz, 52, was fatally shot on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011, in the 200 block of Cox Avenue, not far from South Hackberry.

Police said two males were arguing nearby and shots rang out. Saenz, who was was an innocent bystander, was hit by a stray bullet, police said.

The person who opened fire fled the scene and has still not been captured.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

